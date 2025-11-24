Wyatt Flores Announces Spring 2026 ‘Drive All Night Tour’ With Stagecoach Finale, Supporting Music Health Alliance

XTU Merch
Wyatt Flores performs during the Hollister Feel Good Fest Celebration at Morgan's On Fulton on July 31, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Josh Brasted / Stringer via Getty Images

Wyatt Flores has announced the spring 2026 leg of his Drive All Night Tour, launching Mar. 26 in Fort Worth and ending Apr. 26 with a final appearance at Stagecoach in Indio, California. The run comes off the back of a successful stretch in 2025 that included important festival dates like Lollapalooza and high-profile sets with Post Malone, Jelly Roll, 49 Winchester, Turnpike Troubadours, and Red Clay Strays.

This new leg extends his momentum into a broader national footprint. The itinerary involves several major cities in the Midwest and South, such as Little Rock, Sioux Falls, St. Paul, Grand Rapids, and Columbus. Additional stops bring the tour to Greensboro, Charleston, Statesboro, El Paso, and Phoenix, presenting Flores to a growing fan base across multiple regions.

The tour also aligns with Flores' continued philanthropic commitment. Every ticket sold through PLUS1 will direct one dollar to Music Health Alliance, an organization that provides healthcare and mental health support to music industry professionals across the country. This initiative aligns with the themes of Welcome to the Plains, the project that the tour revolves around, and examines the notions of ambition, mental health, and becoming your best self.

Flores continues integrating a range of country, Americana, and bluegrass influences, firmly establishing himself as an important emerging voice of that genre. His performances will feature rotating supporting acts throughout the spring, including The Droptines, Pepe Lil Burro Jr., Kashus Culpepper, and Noah Rinker. Select dates will also position Flores alongside major headliners such as George Strait, Cody Johnson, and Turnpike Troubadours, while the tour includes a notable appearance at the Grand Ole Opry House in early December 2025 ahead of the spring run.

Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster, AXS, and additional outlets listed by JamBase. All newly announced spring dates are currently live for purchase.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
