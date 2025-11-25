XTU Merch
LISTEN LIVE

A Holiday Extravaganza With Jolly St. Nik

Tis the season for Jolly St. Nik! Starting Monday, Listen to Nicole(Jolly St. Nik) every weekday between 2p-7p… She will be giving away a $100 Macy’s gift card every single…

Donnie Black
JOLLY ST NIK 2025 hero

Tis the season for Jolly St. Nik!

Starting Monday, Listen to Nicole(Jolly St. Nik) every weekday between 2p-7p... She will be giving away a $100 Macy's gift card every single hour to help with your holiday shopping!

The holidays are more than just a single moment, they're a whole season of togetherness. It's a month filled with cozy rituals, joyful chaos, little suprises, and big traditions. And Macy's is here for every moment of it. Not just with products, but with stories and memories those products help spark.

From December 1st to December 11th, Macy's is holding their Friends and Family event with 30% off of the best brands that make the best gifts and 15% off beauty and fragrances.

Holiday Gift IdeasMacys
Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
Related Stories
You could win a Walt Disney World® vacation <br>and experience Zootopia: Better Zoogether!
ContestsYou could win a Walt Disney World® vacation
and experience Zootopia: Better Zoogether!Donnie Black
mrs ts pierogies
ContestsWin A Year’s Supply Of Mrs. T’s PierogiesDonnie Black
minute to win it graphic
The Andie Summers ShowAndie Summers’ Minute To Win It – $1,000 Up For Grabs!Donnie Black
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect