Avery Anna’s Ozzy Osbourne Cover Goes Viral on TikTok

Avery Anna is creating her own path in contemporary country music; her ascent as a genre-fluid artist quickens across streaming platforms, social networks, and national touring.

Her collaborative hit “Indigo” with Sam Barber earned RIAA platinum certification and reached No. 40 on the Billboard Hot 100. Meanwhile, her Ozzy Osbourne “No More Tears” cover ignited major fan engagement and calls for more rock-leaning releases.

The 21-year-old Arizona-born singer-songwriter, known for mixing country, pop, and rock, first gained widespread attention during the pandemic with a bathroom TikTok cover. The viral moment — posted from her mom's clawfoot bathtub — drew producer David Fanning's attention through Matt Thomas of Parmalee, opening the door to mentorship, management, and her eventual signing.

“When COVID hit during Zoom school, I would get really, really bored, and I would go to my mom's bathroom, and I would sing in her big clawfoot bathtub because the acoustics were really good in there, and I posted on TikTok of me doing ‘Say Something' in there, and it blew up,” she shared.

“That's kind of where my love of country music started and I've been keeping a journal, I write my own songs I guess since I was super little,” she began, adding later, “I remember going to a Taylor Swift concert when I was younger and watching her play, and thinking ‘I want to do this so so bad,' but I never let myself verbally say that's what I wanted to do for life, because I didn't want that dream to be taken away from me if that doesn't happen.”