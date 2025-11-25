Noah Kahan Embraces ‘Snooze Fest’ Label for Music in Social Media Post

The folk-leaning singer-songwriter Noah Kahan, 28, is celebrating the enduring impact of his 2022 album, Stick Season, which widened his fanbase thanks to its blend of folk and country influences.

The record has been praised for its raw authenticity and introspective humor. Critics, on the other hand, labeled his work a “snooze fest” and Kahan embraced the term. “When people call my music a snooze fest, I take it as a compliment because to me, going to an actual snoozing festival sounds fun and restful,” Kahan wrote over a cut-off photo of him laying in bed. “Everyone there just sleeping side by side, refreshed and ready to go after my two hours are up.”

He also reflected on the personal significance of his work. “Writing a song that really meant so much to me, and having it mean a lot to other people, it's been the most reaffirming and incredible experience I've ever had. This is the first time I've ever felt comfortable in my skin as a musician, and I'm really happy about that.”

He continued, "This is something I wanted to do my whole life, and it felt like every musical moment I've ever had has led me to this project. It made me feel inspired and fulfilled."

Kahan's emotional storytelling and relatable humor have become hallmarks of his style, sustaining a connection with fans who seek authenticity as much as melody. Over the past several years, he's cultivated a growing country-leaning following and worked with fellow artists including Zach Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, and Kacey Musgraves on songs such as “Sarah's Place,” “Cowboys Cry Too,” and “She Calls Me Back.”

The tour cycle around Stick Season — known as the We'll All Be Here Forever Tour — marked a milestone for Kahan, with a climactic two-night sold-out performance at Boston's Fenway Park. He described the moment as beyond his childhood dreams and thanked fans for making it possible.