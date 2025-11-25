This Day in Country History: November 25

With the holiday season in full swing, the country music scene has been busy with Thanksgiving Day parades, benefit concerts, special tribute shows, and more on Nov. 25 throughout the years.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Nov. 25 saw a special tribute to George Jones and several holiday festivities:

2003: The National Broadcasting Company aired Shania Twain's Up! Close and Personal performance. This show, featuring 12 of Twain's songs, was performed and filmed in front of a small audience at an intimate venue in Nashville.

2004: The Public Broadcasting Service special George Jones: 50 Years of Hits aired. Among the guests appearing on the show were Kenny Chesney, Kris Kristofferson, Amy Grant, and Vince Gill. Jones is known for his traditional country sounds, with songs such as "I Always Get Lucky With You" and "White Lightning."

2024: The Grand Ole Opry was the venue for The Big 98's Friendsgiving concert. Bailey Zimmerman, Cole Swindell, Dierks Bentley, and Tucker Wetmore performed at the benefit, which supports the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Nashville.

Cultural Milestones

There were several other benefit concerts to help various causes on Nov. 25, including:

2019: The Annual Christmas 4 Kids concert was held at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Stars performing for the event included Phil Vassar, Craig Wiseman, Lonestar, and Eddie Montgomery. Proceeds from this fundraiser helped Middle Tennessee children go on a holiday shopping spree.

2021: Luke Combs performed the halftime show during a Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys football game on Thanksgiving Day. This was part of the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign fundraiser, which helps feed families in need.

2024: The King of Country, George Strait, raised $1.5 million for victims of Hurricane Dorian, which hit the Bahamas earlier in the fall. The Discovery Land Company Foundation and Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club for Abaco Island Relief hosted the event.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Notable performances from Crystal Gayle, Jimmie Allen, and the Brothers Osborne were enjoyed by many on Nov. 25:

2016: Crystal Gayle kicked off the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's Deck The Hall festivities. These holiday festivities included a performance by Gayle, during which she flicked a switch to light the museum's 30-foot Christmas tree.

2016: The Brothers Osborne played at Summit Music Hall in Denver, Colorado, as part of their The Dirt Rich Tour. LANCO and Lucie Silvas also performed on select dates during the tour.

The Brothers Osborne played at Summit Music Hall in Denver, Colorado, as part of their The Dirt Rich Tour. LANCO and Lucie Silvas also performed on select dates during the tour. 2021: Jimmie Allen sang "Freedom Was a Highway" at the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Other performances at the event included Mickey Guyton singing "All American," and Christian singer Tauren Wells performing the song "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays."