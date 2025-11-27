Rhett Akins: The Early Years That Shaped a Country Music Star

For more than 27 years, the “That Ain't My Truck” singer, Rhett Akins, has written numerous No. 1 hits for himself and other artists. Akins has had 31 hits, 40 Broadcast Music, Inc. awards, and is a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Artists such as Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Brooks & Dunn, and Blake Shelton have had No. 1 hits due to Akins' songwriting skills.

From a small town in Georgia to gracing the stage of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Akins has significantly impacted the country music scene. Learn more about this multitalented singer/songwriter in this Rhett Akins biography.

Small-Town Georgia Roots: The Foundation of a Future Star

Akins was born on Oct. 13, 1969, in Valdosta, Georgia, a small town about 250 miles south of Atlanta. His father, Thomas Akins, a local businessman and musician, and his mother, Pamela LaHood, of Lebanese descent, encouraged Akins' involvement with music, even though he was more interested in playing football. Both his father and grandfather had been athletes, and Akins inherited this passion for football. Growing up in a culturally diverse and musical family in a rural town laid the foundation for Akins' future country music songwriting career.

Musical Beginnings: Family Band and Early Influences

Akins' country music career started around the age of 14 when he first picked up a guitar. Influenced by some of the heavy metal rock music his older brothers listened to, he started to pick out chords on his own. The guitar became such an important part of his life, he brought it with him when he went to football camp.

Part of his early love of music came from his father, who played in local bands. Between his father's and brothers' musical influences, who included Hank Williams Jr. and Lynyrd Skynyrd, it was natural that Akins would also discover a passion for music. He attended Tift County High School and continued developing his guitar-playing skills while dabbling in songwriting and playing at local gigs. With his two brothers, Akins wrote songs and made a cassette tape of their music. Akins recalls the songs as being silly, but this was the beginning of his songwriting career.

College Years and Career Crossroads

After graduating from high school, Akins attended the University of Georgia and was constantly in demand for his guitar playing at frat houses, parties, and some local venues. He continued singing before eventually realizing that he could have a future in country music.

Quitting college early, he returned to his hometown to work with his father in the oil and gas business. During work breaks, he would sit in his pickup truck singing along to songs on the radio and hankering for a career in the music world. Working with his father helped him refine songs about rural life, family values, and hard graft.

The Nashville Journey: From Theme Parks to Music City Dreams

In 1992, Akins followed his dreams and moved to Nashville, Tennessee. One of his demo tapes impressed Decca Records, which signed him soon afterward. In 1995, Akins released his debut album, A Thousand Memories, which included songs such as “That Ain't My Truck,” “I Brake for Brunettes,” and “She Said Yes,” all of which he wrote and co-wrote.

“That Ain't My Truck” hit No. 3 on the Billboard country charts, and at the age of 21, Akins felt proud and a bit overwhelmed by the recognition. In his early Nashville days, he played support acts for Reba McEntire at a variety of venues from smoky bars to large indoor stadiums. This period helped to shape Akins as a performer.

Akins' Albums and Record Hits

He released the album Something New in 1996, which had the No. 1 hit “Don't Get Me Started.” By 1998, Akins wanted to try something different, and Decca Records released the love ballad “More Than Everything,” which became one of the most popular wedding songs of that time.

Also in 1998, Akins moved to MCA Nashville and released the album and song “What Livin's All About.” By 2002, Akins released “Friday Night in Dixie” with its hard-hitting guitar riffs, while in 2007, he brought out the album People Like Me with the popular song, “Kiss My Country Ass.” He followed this with the album Down South, which featured songs such as “Friends With Tractors” and “Are You With Me.”

Hit Songs Akins Wrote for Other Artists

In the late 2000s, Akins teamed up with Dallas Davidson and Ben Hayslip to form a songwriting trio called The Peach Pickers. This dynamic trio wrote songs such as “Boys ‘Round Here,” performed by Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan's “I Don't Want This Night To End.”

Other big hits Akins wrote for various artists include:

“Honey Bee” by Blake Shelton

“When She Says Baby” by Jason Aldean

“It Goes Like This” by his son, Thomas Rhett

“Dirt On My Boots” by Jon Pardi

“What Happens In A Small Town” by Brantley Gilbert

Performing With His Son: Rhett Akins and Thomas Rhett Together

This father-son country music powerhouse appeared together on the Grand Ole Opry stage in 2021 for a sold-out performance. Akins sang his first hit, “That Ain't My Truck,” and the song he wrote for Blake Shelton, “Boys ‘Round Here.” Thomas then played a couple of his hits before the father and son duo performed “Country Again,” which they co-wrote.

From Early Dreams to Country Music Legacy