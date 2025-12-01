Fans Demand Post Malone for Next Super Bowl After Thanksgiving Halftime Performance

During the Thanksgiving halftime show, during the Dallas Cowboys against the Kansas City Chiefs game, Post Malone brought the house (or in this case, the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas) down. Aside from entertaining fans, he also brought more awareness to The Salvation Army’s charitable efforts.

Fans were so impressed that they immediately did what any eager and overly online individuals would do: demand to have Posty headline next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

A Full Circle Moment

Performing at the halftime show was a full-circle moment for the “Pour Me a Drink” singer. His father, Rich Post, was the Cowboys’ assistant director of food and beverage from 2005 to 2019. In an interview with NBC-5 Dallas Fort Worth, the family patriarch said, “It’s just beyond something that we could’ve imagined when he started this musical career, or I started my job with the Dallas Cowboys. There was only one rule in my house, and you had to be a Cowboys fan,” he explained. “You could be whatever else you wanted to be in life, but I don’t know that I could’ve taken family members in my house cheering against the Cowboys.”

Malone's performance includes singing a medley of his hits like “Wrong Ones” and “I Had Some Help” from his first country album, F-1 Trillion.

Malone Wowed the Crowd

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders also joined him for “Wow.” NFL’s official Instagram page posted a video of his performance and captioned it with: “got em sayin’ wow @postmalone.”

Fans flooded the comment section, mostly saying the same thing: Posty should be the next Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner. One fan wrote, “Would’ve rather this for the Super Bowl halftime show.” Another commented, “He deserves to perform at the halftime show bro.. this performance was amazing.” A third chimed in, “Better than the last five Super Bowl halftime shows.”