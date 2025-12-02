XTU Merch
Give the gift of a Disney Cruise with 92.5 XTU

When you gift your family a magical Disney cruise for the holidays, the true gift is the priceless memories you’re going to make together at sea. So, this year, make…

Donnie Black
Disney Cruise 2025

When you gift your family a magical Disney cruise for the holidays, the true gift is the priceless memories you’re going to make together at sea. So, this year, make their dream come true and embark on a vacation you’ll treasure forever…with
the gift of a Disney cruise.

When you give the gift of a Disney cruise, you’re giving more than a vacation. You’re giving the joy of an exciting ocean voyage. A relaxing, tropical beach day. And a getaway filled with some favorite Disney Characters, exceptional Broadway style shows, adult-exclusive spaces, incredible kids’ clubs and the highest quality service.

Listen weekdays at 9:40am, 1pm, and 4pm for a keyword to enter below and you could win the gift of a Disney cruise from 92.5 XTU today!

Contest Rules

Disney Cruise Line
Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
