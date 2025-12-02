This Day in Country History: December 2

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 06: Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 55th annual ASCAP Country Music awards at the Ryman Auditorium on November 6, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Dec. 2 was a day of holiday cheer in country history with several Christmas specials. Highlights included Dolly Parton's rock album hitting No. 1 on the Billboard chart, Reba McEntire receiving a distinct honor, and Kelsea Ballerini's wedding in Mexico.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From Reba McEntire to Dolly Parton, these were milestones for Dec. 2:

2018: Reba McEntire received an award at the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony. The award recognized artists who have significantly impacted American culture through the musical arts.

Cultural Milestones

An exhibit and a benefit concert took place on Dec. 2:

2005: The Grand Tour: George Jones Country exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opened on Dec. 2. This exhibit showcased artifacts and memorabilia from the legendary George Jones during his decades-long career.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Christmas specials on Dec. 2 included:

2020: Dolly Parton, Brett Eldredge, and Dan + Shay performed at the Christmas in Rockefeller Center TV special. Eclectic duets on this holiday special included Parton singing with TV host Jimmy Fallon and Brett Eldredge performing with Kelly Clarkson.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From a serious fall off a stage to a wedding, these were industry changes for Dec. 2:

2016: Granger Smith sustained injuries when he fell off the stage onto a metal barricade during a performance at New Jersey's Starland Ballroom, resulting in the cancellation of upcoming shows.

