XTU Merch
LISTEN LIVE

Chris Young Refunds All Ticket Sales After Wisconsin Storm Forces Difficult Travel

Chris Young has issued full refunds for his It Must Be Christmas Acoustic Tour stop in Wisconsin Dells after a winter storm dropped between three and six inches of snow,…

Jennifer Eggleston
Chris Young performs at the 2024 Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th concert on July 04, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tibrina Hobson / Stringer via Getty Images

Chris Young has issued full refunds for his It Must Be Christmas Acoustic Tour stop in Wisconsin Dells after a winter storm dropped between three and six inches of snow, bringing ice and high winds that created hazardous travel conditions and uneven attendance. Event organizers had monitored the forecast throughout the day, and while some fans chose to brave the weather, others could not safely travel to the venue.

Young announced the refund decision on Instagram on Nov. 30 at 12:28 p.m., emphasizing that audience safety outweighed proceeds. He also confirmed that he waived his performance fee so the venue could return the entire ticket cost to every buyer, regardless of whether they attended the show. Fans who did make it reported a shortened performance, roughly 45 minutes of music, followed by a Christmas set.

"Thank you to the folks that braved the storm and made it out to the Wisconsin show. I waived my fee for this show, so all tickets can be refunded. I have instructed the venue to refund tickets to the point of purchase, whether you were there or not. Your safety is of the utmost importance and is never taken for granted. Sending love to your families, and I hope you have a safe and happy holiday," shared Young.

The gesture quickly drew widespread praise. Fans' responses on social media were overwhelmingly in praise of Young's integrity, many labeling him a "class act" and applauding him for taking safety into account above all else. PennLive's Brian Linder noted Young's continued philanthropic work and connection with fans — especially in tough times.

Despite the weather-related disruption, the It Must Be Christmas Acoustic Tour remains scheduled to continue across the eastern United States. Upcoming dates include Dec. 11 in Wilkes-Barre and Dec. 13 in Bensalem, with the tour concluding Dec. 20.

Chris YoungInstagram
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Giving Back: Ashley McBryde Establishes New Charitable Initiative
MusicGiving Back: Ashley McBryde Establishes New Charitable InitiativeYvette Dela Cruz
Kelsea Ballerini performs for The Mount Pleasant Experience at Vu Nashville
MusicKelsea Ballerini Makes Reasonable Appeal to FansYvette Dela Cruz
(L-R) Jordan Davis and Lauren Daigle speak onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicLauren Daigle and Jordan Davis Co-Host 16th Annual CMA Country Christmas SpecialJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect