Chris Young Refunds All Ticket Sales After Wisconsin Storm Forces Difficult Travel

Chris Young has issued full refunds for his It Must Be Christmas Acoustic Tour stop in Wisconsin Dells after a winter storm dropped between three and six inches of snow, bringing ice and high winds that created hazardous travel conditions and uneven attendance. Event organizers had monitored the forecast throughout the day, and while some fans chose to brave the weather, others could not safely travel to the venue.

Young announced the refund decision on Instagram on Nov. 30 at 12:28 p.m., emphasizing that audience safety outweighed proceeds. He also confirmed that he waived his performance fee so the venue could return the entire ticket cost to every buyer, regardless of whether they attended the show. Fans who did make it reported a shortened performance, roughly 45 minutes of music, followed by a Christmas set.

"Thank you to the folks that braved the storm and made it out to the Wisconsin show. I waived my fee for this show, so all tickets can be refunded. I have instructed the venue to refund tickets to the point of purchase, whether you were there or not. Your safety is of the utmost importance and is never taken for granted. Sending love to your families, and I hope you have a safe and happy holiday," shared Young.

The gesture quickly drew widespread praise. Fans' responses on social media were overwhelmingly in praise of Young's integrity, many labeling him a "class act" and applauding him for taking safety into account above all else. PennLive's Brian Linder noted Young's continued philanthropic work and connection with fans — especially in tough times.