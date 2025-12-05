Post Malone Returns to the Bud Light Stage for Super Bowl LX Concert

Football and music fans unite! Post Malone is back on the Bud Light stage. For Super Bowl LX, the parties don’t start with the first kickoff. They begin with “Bud Light Presents Post Malone & Buddies.”

Bud Light Presents Post Malone & Buddies: What You Need to Know

Posty, who’s been a Bud Light partner for almost 10 years, is back with the hottest concert of Super Bowl LX weekend. Happening at the Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture in San Francisco, fans who are 21+ can get the chance to win tickets and see Posty live. Fans just need to comment #PostyBL2026 & #Sweepstakes on Bud Light’s Instagram post.

Select fans will have the opportunity to experience Posty’s electric performance. If his last year’s New Orleans performance is the basis, then fans are sure to be treated to a once-in-a-lifetime experience next year.

Mark Your Calendars

This concert slash pre-game parties will take place on February 6, 2026. Malone said, “Getting back on the Bud Light stage during Super Bowl weekend is like coming home. I love it! We’ve got something really special planned for this year!”

In a statement, SVP of Marketing for Bud Light, Todd Allen, shared, “As the Official Beer Sponsor of the NFL, Bud Light knows best the excitement of Super Bowl weekend. And we show up every year to provide football fans with bucket-list experiences. We’re pumped to run it back with Posty, our buddy of nearly a decade, for what will be one of the most electrifying shows of Super Bowl weekend.”

To stay updated on news and announcements about Bud Light Presents Post Malone & Buddies concert, Super Bowl Weekend activities, and to win tickets, visit BudLight.com/PostyBL2026 and follow Bud Light’s official Facebook page at Facebook.com/BudLight, on X at @BudLight, and on Instagram at @BudLight.