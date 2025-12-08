Michael Bublé to Release a Country Album Soon

Michael Bublé, the smooth-voiced baby-faced crooner, dominated different music charts for the entirety of his career: pop, jazz, adult contemporary, and even Christmas chart hits. Now it seems he is about to add another genre to his list: he’s working on a full country album, following in the footsteps of Beyoncé and Post Malone.

Michael Bublé: 'A Love Letter to Country Music'

In a recent interview (via American Songwriter), The Voice coach confirmed that he is working on a country music album: “You know what? Can I tell you something that I’m doing—that I did—that’s been amazing? I don’t even know if I’m supposed to talk about this.”

He also revealed that he went to Nashville to work with producer Dann Huff for what he calls “a love letter to country music.”

He added, “It’s old school… It’s not, like, modern. It’s my interpretation. I have never had an experience that has been better musically. I’m so excited to put out this record. I don’t know if 10 people are going to love it, but I don’t care, because I feel like I’ve earned the right to make a beautiful record.”

Loved the Genre His Whole Life

Bublé has always been vocal about his love for the genre and how, in his previous projects, he’s paid homage to country music one way or another. In the same interview, he also revealed that his upcoming album was inspired by some of country music’s greatest, including The Voice alum Blake Shelton, and The Voice coaches Kelsea Ballerini and Reba McEntire.

The “Home” singer also admitted that he has loved country music his whole life and that his first recording was Patsy Cline’s “Bill Bailey, Won’t You Please Come,” when he was only 16 years old.

Michael Bublé - Home [Official Music Video]