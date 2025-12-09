This Day in Country History: December 9

On Dec. 9, 2012, Shania Twain performed as part of her two-year residency in Las Vegas, Nevada, and in 2017, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood were wrapping up a long run of tours. This day in country music history has also seen benefits, holiday specials, and a wedding between Darius Rucker and his girlfriend, Beth Leonard.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Shania Twain and Garth Brooks had sold-out shows on Dec. 9:

Shania Twain had a big night as part of her two-year run at the Colosseum at Las Vegas' Caesars Palace. She sang hits such as "Still the One" and mesmerized fans with new songs that showcased her unique country/pop style. 2017: Garth Brooks announced to a sold-out audience at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena that he and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, were wrapping up their three-year tour. The Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood ended with seven nights in Tennessee.

Cultural Milestones

Heartwarming benefits and Christmas shows on Dec. 9 included:

Singer Jake Owen held a benefit performance in his hometown of Vero Beach, Florida. This concert helped raise funds to support the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the Boys & Girls Club of Indian River County. 2016: Craig Morgan's "International Harvester" received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. Blake Shelton's "She's Got a Way With Words" also received a Gold certification, and Jana Kramer's "I Got the Boy" snagged a Platinum certification.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Country music fans have enjoyed star-studded performances on Dec. 9:

Zac Brown Band and Jimmy Buffett sang a duet of "Son of a Son of a Sailor" and "Toes" for a CMT Crossroads video shoot. The result of this shoot was a fun, whimsical, and heartwarming performance. 2016: Kacey Musgraves surprised residents of the Little Flower Manor assisted-living home in Darby, Pennsylvania, with holiday songs such as "I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas" and "Christmas Don't Be Late."

Industry Changes and Challenges

A death and a marriage happened on Dec. 9:

Country music guitarist Leon Rhodes died in Nashville. Rhodes was part of Ernest Tubb's Texas Troubadours, as well as a staff musician for Hee Haw and the Grand Ole Opry. He was known for his lightning-fast guitar style with elements of jazz and country. 2000: Darius Rucker and his sweetheart, Beth Leonard, married. They were married for 20 years and had two children before they divorced in 2020.