This Day in Country History: December 9
On Dec. 9, 2012, Shania Twain performed as part of her two-year residency in Las Vegas, Nevada, and in 2017, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood were wrapping up a long…
On Dec. 9, 2012, Shania Twain performed as part of her two-year residency in Las Vegas, Nevada, and in 2017, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood were wrapping up a long run of tours. This day in country music history has also seen benefits, holiday specials, and a wedding between Darius Rucker and his girlfriend, Beth Leonard.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Shania Twain and Garth Brooks had sold-out shows on Dec. 9:
- 2012: Shania Twain had a big night as part of her two-year run at the Colosseum at Las Vegas' Caesars Palace. She sang hits such as "Still the One" and mesmerized fans with new songs that showcased her unique country/pop style.
- 2017: Garth Brooks announced to a sold-out audience at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena that he and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, were wrapping up their three-year tour. The Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood ended with seven nights in Tennessee.
Cultural Milestones
Heartwarming benefits and Christmas shows on Dec. 9 included:
- 2016: Singer Jake Owen held a benefit performance in his hometown of Vero Beach, Florida. This concert helped raise funds to support the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the Boys & Girls Club of Indian River County.
- 2016: Craig Morgan's "International Harvester" received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. Blake Shelton's "She's Got a Way With Words" also received a Gold certification, and Jana Kramer's "I Got the Boy" snagged a Platinum certification.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Country music fans have enjoyed star-studded performances on Dec. 9:
- 2009: Zac Brown Band and Jimmy Buffett sang a duet of "Son of a Son of a Sailor" and "Toes" for a CMT Crossroads video shoot. The result of this shoot was a fun, whimsical, and heartwarming performance.
- 2016: Kacey Musgraves surprised residents of the Little Flower Manor assisted-living home in Darby, Pennsylvania, with holiday songs such as "I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas" and "Christmas Don't Be Late."
Industry Changes and Challenges
A death and a marriage happened on Dec. 9:
- 2017: Country music guitarist Leon Rhodes died in Nashville. Rhodes was part of Ernest Tubb's Texas Troubadours, as well as a staff musician for Hee Haw and the Grand Ole Opry. He was known for his lightning-fast guitar style with elements of jazz and country.
- 2000: Darius Rucker and his sweetheart, Beth Leonard, married. They were married for 20 years and had two children before they divorced in 2020.
Everyone who saw Zac Brown Band perform with Jimmy Buffett for the CMT Crossroads shoot on Dec. 9 had to have had smiles on their faces. The country music world said goodbye to Leon Rhodes on this date, and several artists received Gold and Platinum certifications from the RIAA.