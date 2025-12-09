Thomas Rhett Releases Live EP From Sold-Out Fenway Park Show With Teddy Swims

Thomas Rhett released THOMAS RHETT LIVE FROM FENWAY PARK, a 25-track live EP capturing his sold-out debut at the iconic ballpark before more than 35,000 fans. The project offered a full-concert experience, pairing audio and video formats so fans everywhere could relive the milestone night.

The EP featured live performances of "Make Me Wanna," "Beautiful As You," "T-Shirt," "Die a Happy Man," "She Had Me at Heads Carolina," and "Somethin' Bout a Woman" with special guest Teddy Swims. Rhett also read a heartfelt letter to the Boston crowd, underscoring the city's deep personal significance while celebrating the RIAA Diamond certification of Die a Happy Man from the pitcher's mound.

"Pretty sure I've played most every venue that this town has to offer," he recalled, before running down a list. He also noted that his favorite show in Boston was one he played at TD Garden two years ago.

"I've drank most of your bars out of beer. I've eaten my weight in lobster rolls. … Thrown my guts up on a whale-watching tour. And attended my fair share of Red Sox games," TR continued. "Needless to say, this place has always been and always will be one of my favorite places to play on the planet. I have a lot of history in this city, and I love y'all so much."

The release followed a busy year for Rhett, who expanded About A Woman into a 25-track deluxe edition featuring collaborations with Tucker Wetmore, Jordan Davis, Blake Shelton, Lainey Gardner, and Niall Horan. The additions and surprise drops helped fuel chart momentum and critical recognition. His broader 2024–2025 run included the Still The Problem Tour with Morgan Wallen and a three-night Wembley Stadium engagement in the UK with Luke Combs, where he is set to return.