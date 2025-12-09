XTU Merch
LISTEN LIVE

Win Hunter Hayes Tickets

Register below to win a pair of tickets to see Hunter Hayes on Saturday, March 28th at the Ardmore Music Hall. Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am at ArdmoreMusicHall.com.

Donnie Black
Hunter Hayes

Register below to win a pair of tickets to see Hunter Hayes on Saturday, March 28th at the Ardmore Music Hall.

Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am at ArdmoreMusicHall.com.

Hunter Hayes
Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
Related Stories
Disney (1)
ContestsGive the gift of a Disney Cruise with 92.5 XTUDonnie Black
Snacks for Santa: Enter to Win a $200 Uber Eats Gift Card!
ContestsSnacks for Santa: Enter to Win a $200 Uber Eats Gift Card!Elizabeth Urban
JOLLY ST NIK 2025 hero
ContestsA Holiday Extravaganza With Jolly St. NikDonnie Black
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect