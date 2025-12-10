Kelsea Ballerini Reveals One Regret About Post-Divorce Album

Kelsea Ballerini was recently heckled at one of her Sydney shows. The audience’s inappropriate behavior occurred during her performance of “Penthouse,” a personal song featured on her post-divorce album, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat. The heckler shouted, “Team Morgan!” (referring to Morgan Evans, Ballerini’s ex-husband). Evans is Australian, which is why there might be some fans rooting for him, but resulted in boorish behavior during the song.

Ballerini stopped mid-song, told the heckler, “F— off. Team ‘everyone is happy’ here,” and in a social media post addressed the issue further. Now, the “I Sit in Parks” singer is revealing more about her post-divorce album, particularly one regret.

What 'Rolling Up the Welcome Mat' Is About

Released in February 2023, the EP came on the heels of Ballerini’s divorce from Evans. It showcased her raw and honest telling of her heartbreak, healing, and the end of a chapter of her life. The six-track EP showed post-divorce vulnerability, pain, and confusion. Aside from “Penthouse,” "Mountain With a View," and "Just Married" perfectly portray what it’s like to be married to someone you thought you would spend the rest of your life with, only for it to end up in a bitter separation.

Kelsea Ballerini - Penthouse (Chapter 3)

For many fans, the album wasn’t just cathartic for Ballerini; it gave them relatable and real tracks to listen to while navigating their own circumstances.

Kelsea Ballerini: 'I Could Have Been a Little More Gentle'

Ballerini said how grateful she is for the EP that changed her life, but admitted she still has some regrets. “I sing it all with the vigour that I wrote it because I had some big old feelings, but in hindsight, that is one of the things I would revise,” according to news.com.au.

She knew that there are two sides to every story, especially a break-up such as hers and Evans who are both in the limelight (Evans also released a track, “Over for You,” about his side of the story). While she’s proud of the project, she admits it's difficult when you’re singing about something so personal.