Parmalee Claims Fifth No. 1 With ‘Cowgirl,’ Secures Back-to-Back Chart Leaders

Parmalee scored another significant career milestone as “Cowgirl” surged to No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart dated Dec. 13, 2025, which was updated on Dec. 9. The single jumped three spots to claim the top position, becoming the group's fifth No. 1 and extending their upward chart momentum. It earned 27.2 million audience impressions, a 6% gain from the prior week.

“Cowgirl” serves as the lead single from Parmalee's eighth studio album, Fell in Love With a Cowgirl, released in April 2025. All four band members — Barry Knox, Josh McSwain, Matt Thomas, and Scott Thomas — co-wrote the track with longtime collaborator David Fanning, who also produced it. The song anchors the new album cycle and continues the band's long-running partnership with Fanning, whose creative influence has shaped several of their radio successes.

Earlier this year, he reflected on country's enduring themes, saying, “You're talking about [trucks] and Levi's and Bud Light, all the things that are country. But that's the thing about country music. That stuff never does get old. It's just, how are you gonna say it differently?”

This week's result marks Parmalee's second consecutive No. 1 on Country Airplay following 2024's “Gonna Love You,” as well as their second back-to-back chart-topping run after the 2021–2022 streak of “Just the Way” and “Take My Name.” It also places them among the format's most consistent country-group hitmakers of the past decade.