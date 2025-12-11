92.5 XTU’s Annual Country Cares For St. Jude Kids Radiothon
92.5 XTU is joining forces with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for 92.5 XTU’s Annual Country Cares For St. Jude Kids Radiothon. 92.5 XTU’s St. Jude Radiothon is happening Thursday, December 11th and…
92.5 XTU is joining forces with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for 92.5 XTU's Annual Country Cares For St. Jude Kids Radiothon.
92.5 XTU's St. Jude Radiothon is happening Thursday, December 11th and Friday, December 12th. We are dedicating two full days to raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer that will directly benefit the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.
Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.
Become a Partner in Hope today for just $19 a month. Your generous donations can provide the following for a child at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital:
How To Donate
- On December 11th and December 12th from 6am-7pm, you can call our phone bank at 1-800-742-2696 to donate via phone,
- You can text the word "Country" to 785833 to donate via text,
- You can make a secure online donation by clicking the Donate Now button below.
The kids at St. Jude and all of us at 92.5 XTU are very grateful!
Thanks to our Angel of the Hour Sponsors: