Lukas Nelson’s First Solo Album Competes With Father Willie Nelson for GRAMMY Award

Lukas Nelson is celebrating the GRAMMY nomination of his first solo album, American Romance, recorded near Sunset Sound in Hollywood and recognized in the traditional country album category. The project appears alongside his father Willie Nelson's Oh What a Beautiful World, marking a rare family moment in the same field. “‘Against' is a strong word,” Lukas says. “‘Alongside' is better. I mean, the Nelsons have a 40% chance of winning, which is pretty good.”

American Romance reflects a new era for Nelson: a lyrically driven, family-influenced collaboration with Shooter Jennings that tightens its focus on balladry and storytelling. The album highlights his evolving artistic identity as he gradually steps beyond the long-established Promise of the Real persona. “I compare my stuff to his, and I'm like a little kid with toy blocks,” says the musician and producer, who's also nominated against himself at the GRAMMYs with a second traditional country album nod for “Dollar a Day” by Charley Crockett. Adds Jennings with a laugh: “I think I might have to vote for Willie.”

Nelson frames the album as a natural outgrowth of his writing process and influences, drawing on traditional balladry while resisting strict genre labels. He revisits his early songwriting years at Loyola Marymount University. American Romance also features a song co-written early in his journey, underscoring the continuity between his beginnings and his present direction.

He reflects on his days in Venice and his past collaborations with other artists, such as Gaga and Cooper, as foundational experiences that influenced his career.