This Day in Country History: December 16

Shania Twain had a big day on Dec. 16 with album certifications in 2003 and 2004. There were also stellar performances by country music superstars on this day, and the music industry said goodbye to the influential and legendary Ray Price in 2013.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Fun wins and breakthrough record certifications happened on Dec. 16, including:

2003: Shania Twain's album Up! received a Diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. Twain has several album Diamond certifications, including The Woman in Me in 1997 and Come on Over with a 2x Diamond certification in 2004.

2014: A Nashville singer, Craig Wayne Boyd, won the TV show The Voice, collected $100,000, and snagged a recording contract with Universal Music. Boyd sang "I Walk the Line" and "Sweet Home Alabama" in front of judges Blake Shelton, who was Boyd's mentor, and Adam Levine.

Cultural Milestones

A grand opening for Willie Nelson's restaurant and significant record certifications happened on this day:

2004: Willie Nelson opened a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, with its grand opening on this day. The franchise establishment is still open over 20 years later in Austin, Texas.

2004: Willie Nelson opened a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, with its grand opening on this day. The franchise establishment is still open over 20 years later in Austin, Texas. 2004: The unstoppable Shania Twain earned a 3x Platinum certification from the RIAA for her album Greatest Hits. In addition, George Strait's 50 #1s earned a 5x Platinum certification from the RIAA on this day. Both Twain and Strait are two of the top-selling country music artists with numerous hits and certifications throughout their careers.

2017: At Garth Brooks' performance at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Chris Young made a surprise appearance. Trisha Yearwood was also part of the Garth Brooks World Tour.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The death of a Nashville legend and a show cancellation from COVID-19 occurred on this day:

2013: The legendary Country Music Hall of Famer, Ray Price, died at the age of 87. Price was known for his baritone voice and rhythmic style of honky-tonk that influenced future country music artists. Ray Price had many hit songs, such as "Heartaches by the Number" and "For the Good Times."

2021: Brett Eldredge announced that he was cancelling upcoming shows due to testing positive for COVID-19. Eldredge was scheduled to perform in Chicago on Dec. 16 and 17 for part of his Glow Live Tour. He rescheduled for Dec. 29 and 30.