Philadelphia Flyers Players Reveal Their Love for Country Music

Nicole Michalik
Splt image of Morgan Wallen and Travis Konecny to go with story about Philadelphia Flyers love for Country Music
It's safe to say we know what Spotify Wrapped is by now. Even though we are the radio, we all have other ways to listen to music, and let's be honest, it's fun to see what your listening habits were all year.

In case you aren't sure, Spotify Wrapped is that end-of-year moment when music fans get a fun snapshot of their listening habits — top artists, favorite songs, most-played genres, and even how their taste compares to other listeners. It turns data into a story, and people sharing on their social media makes for fun conversations among friends.

Turns out some of our favorite Philadelphia Flyers are huge country music fans. Not only do they listen to 92.5 XTU, but their Spotify Wrapped is full of country songs.

The Flyers are an exciting team to watch this season, which has been much needed. We are ready for the Flyers to make a playoff run, and hopefully, it's the love of country music that gets them even more locked in and ready to go.

Country music and hockey definitely share a common thread of passion, loyalty, and a connection to real people and real moments. Just like Spotify Wrapped highlights the songs that carried you through the year, the Flyers are creating moments this season that fans will remember — high-energy wins, hard-fought battles, and a team that feels easy to root for.

Travis Konecny

  • His top artist was Morgan Wallen
  • His favorite concert he has been to is also Morgan Wallen

Travis Sanheim

  • His top artist was also Morgan Wallen
  • Favorite song at the moment is Kevin Powers' "Can't Help Myself".
  • His “Yearbook Quote” we asked players to give us for content last year was “Thank god, I’m a country boy."

Bobby Brink

  • Top artist was Luke Combs
  • His go-to karaoke song is “Sweet Home Alabama."

Jamie Drysdale

  • Luke Combs and Dermot Kennedy were among his top artists
  • His favorite travel destination is Nashville 

Gritty

  • A no-brainer that Gritty's top song was "I Dare You" by Rascal Flatts and the Jonas Brothers because we all know there is no bigger JoBro fan than Gritty!

 

