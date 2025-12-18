Morgan Wallen Becomes Top-Certified Country Artist With 265.5M Units, Announces 2026 Tour

With 265.5 million certified units — 239.5 million singles and 26 million albums — Morgan Wallen is now the highest-certified country artist in RIAA's history. Wallen is recognized among the top-streamed artists following the release of his album in May 2025, which included his latest single, "I'm The Problem," which was 4x certified platinum within a short period. Both Dangerous: The Double Album and One Thing at a Time received 9x Platinum designations, extending Wallen's dominance of Country Music through all major platforms.

RIAA's latest update confirms "Whiskey Glasses" at 13x Platinum, "Last Night" and "Wasted On You" at 12x Platinum, and "Chasin' You" and "Heartless" joining the ranks of Diamond-certified singles. These benchmarks coincide with Wallen being named Billboard's Top Artist of the Year for 2025, underscoring one of the most influential runs in modern country music.

“Morgan Wallen's rise has been nothing short of remarkable,” RIAA chairman/CEO Mitch Glazier said in a statement. “A trajectory powered through deep fan connection, multiple creative collaborations, and partnerships with Big Loud and Republic Records. Less than a decade after earning his first Gold singles, he has officially become the highest RIAA-certified Country artist with 265.5 million units, including credits on five Diamond-certified or higher singles. The sheer volume of streams behind this achievement speaks to how actively audiences continue to show up, and his sustained journey reshaping modern music. Congratulations on this new height as Morgan and his team set their sights on the next.”

Wallen's charitable efforts continue to expand alongside his commercial success. A percentage of all tickets sold contributes to the Morgan Wallen Foundation, which has given over $5 million in total contributions to date, including in 2025, to purchase school musical instruments and support Jays Cares RBI. The Morgan Wallen Foundation currently partners with organizations that support youth through music or sports throughout North America.