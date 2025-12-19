Riley Green Wins Three CMA Awards, Performs at The Voice Finale, Announces 2026 Tour

XTU Merch
Riley Green, winner of the Single of the Year Award, Song of the Year Award, and Music Video of the Year Award, poses in the press room during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
As one of this year's big winners at The Voice's Season 28 finale, Riley Green experienced a tremendous amount of success. He performed "Jesus Saves," reflecting on a peak season that has seen him reach incredible heights since his first album release, Different 'Round Here (2019), and build an incredible story for himself as a small-town dreamer turned to an award-winning, successful, and chart-topping country music recording artist.

The finale featured a packed lineup, including Zac Brown, XG, Noah Cyrus, Journey, Sofronio Vasquez, and coaches Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Michael Bublé. Standout sets from Zac Brown, Noah Cyrus, and Journey framed Green's appearance within one of the season's most star-studded nights.

Green's year has been defined by momentum. In 2025, he and Ella Langley topped the U.S. country airplay chart with their duet "You Look Like You Love Me" and earned CMA Awards for Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Video of the Year. The sweep fueled speculation about a possible romance, though Green has brushed off the rumors and emphasized that he enjoys his single life.

That CMA-week buzz also brought a memorable celebrity encounter. But for Green, one of the highlights was meeting Thornton. He shared, "I met Billy Bob Thornton the other day at the CMAs. That was cool."

Green revealed his 2026 Cowboy As It Gets Tour, starting in April with Justin Moore, Drake White, Zach John King, Hannah McFarland, Adam Hood, and MacKenzie Carpenter. The tour will add another noteworthy achievement to an already impressive career filled with sincere performances, successful collaborations, and continued growth, on the list of CMA Awards recognizing his contribution to today's country music.

