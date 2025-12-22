Year End Review: Eagles, Taylor & Travis, and George Strait in Philly – What a Year!

Hello, hello! It’s Nicole, and this is my official Year End Review yap, because there is absolutely no way we’re letting a year this wild go by without talking it out. From the football field to the concert stage to full-on pop culture fairy tales, 2025 seriously delivered. And yes, I still kind of can’t believe half of this actually happened.

Let’s start with the big one: the Eagles winning the Super Bowl. Philly, we did it. Again. The parade, the confetti, the green everything — it felt like the entire city was buzzing for weeks. The energy was electric in a way only this town can do, and if you still get chills thinking about those big plays, same. This team owned the year, and it was such a joy to live, breathe, and yap about every second of it.

Then, over in pop culture land, the world’s most-watched love story officially got its happily-ever-after moment: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married. Are you kidding me?! From stadium boxes and secret jet trips to full-on wedding bells, it was the rom-com storyline that played out in real time. Sports girlies, Swifties, and everybody in between had something to say, and honestly, it felt like we were all watching our favorite crossover episode unfold.

And as if that wasn’t enough, George Strait finally came to Philly. The King of Country bringing those classic hits to our city after all this time? That was a bucket-list night. The singalongs, the cowboy hats, the “I can’t believe we’re actually here” moments — it was pure magic and one of those concerts people are going to brag about seeing for years.