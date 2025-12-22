Miranda Lambert to Executive Produce Texas-Set Drama Series for Hulu

Sony Pictures Television is developing an untitled Miranda Lambert–inspired scripted series for Hulu, which is currently in active development. The drama is music-driven and set in a small Texas town, centering on two women whose renewed friendship exposes long-held secrets as they confront their pasts and attempt to rebuild their lives.

The premise centers on a woman helping her friend escape an abusive marriage. After leaving the previous relationship, they moved to Texas to create a new beginning together. The growth of their bond brings to the surface long-buried truths, thus forming a storyline of loyalty, the capacity to endure and cope with problems, and honesty about one's feelings in a small community.

Miranda Lambert and her longtime manager Marion Kraft will serve as executive producers through Shopkeeper Management, alongside Judalina Neira. The project is being developed under Neira's overall deal with Sony, with Neira attached as showrunner, writer, and executive producer.

Sony Pictures Television is producing the series for Hulu. The project was first reported by Deadline, with Billboard corroborating Lambert's involvement and confirming details of the show's premise and creative direction.

The narrative is expected to draw heavily on Lambert's music-driven storytelling and her Texas heritage, shaping both the emotional core and the setting. Deadline notes Lambert's East Texas upbringing and the influence of private-detective-style storytelling, while also acknowledging the broader impact of creators such as Taylor Sheridan on Western- and Texas-themed television.

The series has been pitched as a tonal blend of Big Little Lies and honky-tonk, aiming to strike a balance between character-driven drama and a grounded sense of place. While no air date has been announced, anticipation is building for a potential Hulu release next year, given the project's scope.