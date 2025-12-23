Band of Heathens Drops ‘No Direction’ Single as 20th Anniversary Album Nears

The Band of Heathens released the new single "No Direction," the opening track from their upcoming album Country Sides, due out Feb. 20, 2026. The album was self-produced by the band with Jim Vollentine and recorded in about a week at their studio, The Finishing School. Country Sides reflects the group's long-standing DIY ethos and storytelling focus, celebrating life lived on the margins and the enduring bond between its founders.

"It's kind of a love letter to all the things we leave behind as we go out chasing this crazy dream in music," Gordy Quist told American Songwriter. "We're constantly on the move, but there's a lot of love and inspiration where we started from. I think the song is trying to put those things together and make sense of leaving some things that you love in pursuit of something."

"No Direction" serves as a narrative centerpiece, tracing the band's journey from early inspiration and youthful drive to later questioning and hard-won resolve. Musically, it blends country and rock with lush harmonies and swamp-swaggering guitar work, framed as a campfire-like reflection on families and places left behind during a nomadic music life.

"That's the ending of the record," Jurdi said. "We're finding a level of gratitude and understanding, and meaning of what all of the journey has been about."

"I think it was just an idea of really capturing the snapshot at this point in time," Jurdi explained of the expedited timeline. "Everyone was really committed to doing that, which was really exciting. I think that really informed the vibe of the record, the feel of it, and the spirit of it."

"I feel like we're at a time where we need music to bring us together more than ever. That's kind of always been our mantra with our music," he said. "… We're grateful to be here. Happy to be alive, happy to be healthy, and happy to be playing music. I don't take any of it for granted."

"We're just grateful that people still show up to see us play live, people still listen to our records. We're still feeling creative. We still enjoy making music together. We're still all friends and get along, and can't wait to get on the bus and play more shows," he said. "It's not something I ever would have imagined when we started out, that we'd be here this far in, but I'm certainly grateful for it."