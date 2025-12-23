This Day in Country History: December 23

With Christmas approaching, Dec. 23 has seen holiday specials, milestone performances, and the birth of a baby. Tyler Hubbard and his wife welcomed a little girl, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood wrapped a three-year tour, and on Dec. 23, 2014, Martina McBride announced she was signing with Nash Icon Music.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

There were some significant milestones on Dec. 23, including:

2016: The late Kenny Rogers played his final Christmas concert at the NYCB Theatre in Westbury, New York, as part of his annual Christmas & Hits tour. The tour began on Nov. 25 in Independence, Missouri, and ended with the show in Westbury. Rogers died in 2020.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood wrapped up their amazing three-year tour at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The couple started the tour in 2014 and, after nearly 400 shows, ended with a sold-out performance.

Cultural Milestones

Country music artists shared heartwarming stories of adopted kids on Dec. 23:

2008: As the 10th annual A Home for the Holidays aired on TV, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Melissa Etheridge, and Jamie Foxx performed and shared uplifting stories of children in foster care and adoptive families. This was a special show for Hill, who was adopted as a baby.

Little Big Town were among the performers for A Home for the Holidays at The Grove, hosted by Gloria Estefan to recognize adoptive families. The show, which also featured Andy Grammer and David Foster, was held at The Grove in Los Angeles, California.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Memorable performances on this day included:

2010: Gretchen Wilson, known for her hit song "Redneck Woman," performed a benefit concert at her daughter's school, the McClain Academy in Lebanon, Tennessee. Wilson's set included the holiday favorite, "I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas."

"Tractor Songs" singer Craig Campbell performed the national anthem at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, ahead of a football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A new record deal and the birth of a baby happened on Dec. 23:

2014: As a guest on the Today show, Martina McBride announced that she had signed with Nash Icon Music. The record label was a collaborative venture between Big Machine Label Group and Cumulus Media and boasted stars such as Ronnie Dunn and Reba McEntire.

Tyler Hubbard from Florida Georgia Line and his wife, Hayley, welcomed a baby girl, Olivia Rose. The new arrival was the couple's first child together, and Tyler stated that their lives were forever changed for the better.