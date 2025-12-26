XTU Merch
LISTEN LIVE

Hackworth Releases Third Single as Track Becomes Show Closer Following Fan Response

Nashville songwriter and emerging solo artist Jacob Hackworth has released his third single, “Bad As I Do,” closing out a breakout year with a deeply personal ballad that has already…

Jennifer Eggleston
Jacob Hackworth attends the 2025 BMI Country Awards at BMI on November 18, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tibrina Hobson / Stringer via Getty Images

Nashville songwriter and emerging solo artist Jacob Hackworth has released his third single, "Bad As I Do," closing out a breakout year with a deeply personal ballad that has already become a fan-favorite show closer. The track was co-written with Jessie Jo Dillon, Chris Tompkins, and Daniel Ross, whose collaborative, open-book approach shaped the song's reflective and intimate storytelling.

"This song has become our show closer because the way crowds reacted to it, so even through it's a little late in the year for new music, I wanted to give the fans a little holiday gift to close out what has been a huge year for me," said Jacob Hackworth. "Some songs just pour out from your soul, and the way all four of us were such open books in the writers' room that day, I knew this song was going to be special. I'm so stoked for folks to hear how it turned out."

"Bad As I Do" opens with a somber, lonesome acoustic guitar before gradually building with layered harmonies and contemporary beats in the chorus. Produced by Daniel Ross, the aching ballad captures yearning and self-destruction through the lens of a "tumble troublemaker" with a soft spot, reinforcing its emotional pull with live audiences.

The release follows a year in which Hackworth emerged as both a solo artist and one of Nashville's most in-demand songwriters. With more than 20 major-label credits and over one billion streams this year, his work has contributed to hits for Morgan Wallen and Jelly Roll. In 2025, he also co-wrote a No. 1 hit for Bailey Zimmerman and six songs on Tucker Wetmore's gold-certified debut.

Hackworth debuted as a recording artist in April with "When I Don't" and its stripped version, followed by "You Ain't" in July, earning early industry recognition as a 2026 artist to watch. Looking ahead to early 2026, he will join Tucker Wetmore and Dasha as a supporting act on the Brunette World Tour, following a standing ovation at the Ryman Auditorium and his Country Now 2026 Artist to Watch designation.

Jacob HacksworthJelly RollMorgan Wallen
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Miranda Lambert performs onstage for American Cancer Society's Country vs. Cancer Concert at The Pinnacle on December 02, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicMiranda Lambert Performs ‘Run’ for George Strait at Kennedy Center Honors CeremonyJennifer Eggleston
Musician Willie Nelson performs during the Georgetown to Austin March for Democracy rally on July 31, 2021 in Austin, Texas.
MusicWillie Nelson Maintains Active Tour Schedule at 92 With Regular Exercise RoutineJennifer Eggleston
Dolly Parton performs at the Weinstein Co. Pre-Oscar Party at the Pacific Design Center
MusicThis Day in Country History: December 26Kristina Hall
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect