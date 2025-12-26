Hackworth Releases Third Single as Track Becomes Show Closer Following Fan Response

Nashville songwriter and emerging solo artist Jacob Hackworth has released his third single, "Bad As I Do," closing out a breakout year with a deeply personal ballad that has already become a fan-favorite show closer. The track was co-written with Jessie Jo Dillon, Chris Tompkins, and Daniel Ross, whose collaborative, open-book approach shaped the song's reflective and intimate storytelling.

"This song has become our show closer because the way crowds reacted to it, so even through it's a little late in the year for new music, I wanted to give the fans a little holiday gift to close out what has been a huge year for me," said Jacob Hackworth. "Some songs just pour out from your soul, and the way all four of us were such open books in the writers' room that day, I knew this song was going to be special. I'm so stoked for folks to hear how it turned out."

"Bad As I Do" opens with a somber, lonesome acoustic guitar before gradually building with layered harmonies and contemporary beats in the chorus. Produced by Daniel Ross, the aching ballad captures yearning and self-destruction through the lens of a "tumble troublemaker" with a soft spot, reinforcing its emotional pull with live audiences.

The release follows a year in which Hackworth emerged as both a solo artist and one of Nashville's most in-demand songwriters. With more than 20 major-label credits and over one billion streams this year, his work has contributed to hits for Morgan Wallen and Jelly Roll. In 2025, he also co-wrote a No. 1 hit for Bailey Zimmerman and six songs on Tucker Wetmore's gold-certified debut.