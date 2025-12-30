ERNEST to Launch Live From The South Tour in January With New Music

ERNEST has announced that he has completed recording his next studio album. He is almost finished with the artwork and video content to promote this project and plans to complete it shortly. A recent teaser suggests that this new album will be released sometime during the spring, possibly between March and April 2020. It will be released at the beginning of the warmer months to coincide with outdoor music consumption. The rollout is designed to arrive just as winter fades and boat season begins.

“I've recorded and finished my next album, and I'm going to shoot the album art soon. And I'm going to put it out sometime, like spring break. It's going to be the perfect time for boat season,” he shared.

Sonically, the upcoming album blends island-leaning, beach-ready influences with unmistakable Southern roots. ERNEST has indicated the project draws from relaxed coastal vibes while maintaining the storytelling and tonal grit that define his songwriting, creating a hybrid sound that reflects both escapism and Southern tradition.

“There's a little island inspiration in this next album for sure. And just like a little southern, too. It's like Alabama, and Jimmy Buffett had a baby,” ERNEST added.

A new single titled "Lorelei" is set to arrive at the end of January, offering the first official taste of the next chapter. ERNEST has also hinted that future releases will explore settings such as beaches, boats, bars, backyards, and backroads, reinforcing the album's warm-weather aesthetic. Fans are also eagerly awaiting a full studio version of an unreleased track that has already generated buzz during live shows.

ERNEST additionally teased an unreleased collaboration with Clint Black, described as a sad country heartbreaker co-written earlier this year. The song incorporates jazzy elements and reflective lyrics about heartbreak and resolution, including lines such as “She broke my heart in two” and “the devil doesn't live here anymore.” ERNEST has called it one of his favorite songs written this year with Black.

Alongside new music, ERNEST officially announced the 2026 Live From the South Tour. The southern-inspired run will feature new material alongside fan favorites, with appearances by Cody Lohden, Chandler Walters, and Rhys Rutherford. The tour launches Jan. 21 in Denver and runs through Apr. 18 in Minneapolis, covering a broad U.S. itinerary.