Zach Bryan Weds Samantha Leonard in Spain Two Months After Confirming Romance

Zach Bryan shared publicly on social media that he has married Samantha Leonard in a small, private ceremony held in Spain. There are reports that their wedding occurred in San Sebastián, which is viewed as an important milestone in Bryan's life and has come into the public eye due to the intense scrutiny placed on Bryan's private life.

Bryan and Leonard were first linked in mid-2025. In the months leading up to the wedding, fans noted signs of an engagement, including a now-expired Stories post showing Leonard wearing a diamond ring. Bryan later shared a birthday message celebrating Leonard, further confirming their relationship status.

He wrote, "From bull runs to all the bullsh*t, today is your birthday, and I love you, Samantha Marie. To the only woman who can hike six miles in Chanel flats, skydive over the alps, and catch a bigger fish than me all in the same day."

Bryan also posted a caption referencing Bruce Springsteen's 1987 album Tunnel of Love, writing: "Tougher than the rest."

The marriage follows Bryan's highly publicized relationship with Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia, which included a GRAMMYs red-carpet appearance in early 2024. The couple split in October 2024 amid allegations of emotional abuse, which LaPaglia later addressed publicly on her podcast.

"You made the women before me believe that they had no other choice than to take money from you, sign their experiences away, sign what they went through away," LaPaglia claimed on the BFFs Podcast. "You get to go skip off and sing your little f---ing songs on stage like you're a good dude ... Sorry, I'm not them."

In late 2024, Bryan released the track "High Road" amid public fallout. Media figures weighed in at the time with commentary and diss tracks, while both Bryan and LaPaglia publicly defended themselves.