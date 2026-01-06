This Day in Country History: January 6

Many country music milestones have occurred on Jan. 6. At the 2016 People's Choice Awards, Blake Shelton and Carrie Underwood were the big winners. There were events at the Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame, an album certification for Keith Urban, and Eric Steedly from Lanco got engaged.

Cultural Milestones

Jan. 6 has witnessed these country music milestones:

2016: It was a big day for country artists at the People's Choice Awards, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Blake Shelton won Favorite Male Country Artist, Carrie Underwood won Favorite Female Country Artist, and Lady A took home Favorite Country Group.

It was a big day for country artists at the People's Choice Awards, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Blake Shelton won Favorite Male Country Artist, Carrie Underwood won Favorite Female Country Artist, and Lady A took home Favorite Country Group. 2018: The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum closed a six-month exhibit titled Ralph Stanley: Voice From on High. Stanley was a major influence in the bluegrass and Appalachia-based music genre with his tenor voice and banjo playing. Fans were able to view Stanley's Gibson RB-2 banjo, his 1957 Martin D-28 guitar, and several of his stage outfits.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum closed a six-month exhibit titled Ralph Stanley: Voice From on High. Stanley was a major influence in the bluegrass and Appalachia-based music genre with his tenor voice and banjo playing. Fans were able to view Stanley's Gibson RB-2 banjo, his 1957 Martin D-28 guitar, and several of his stage outfits. 2023: Marty Stuart invited his friends and comedians, Henry Cho and Gary Mule Deer, to join the Grand Ole Opry. Over the years, the two comedians have played at this hallowed venue over 100 times, delighting fans and members.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Keith Urban, Billy Bob Thornton, and JD Souther had notable events on Jan. 6:

2011: Keith Urban's album, Get Closer, received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. By April 17, 2017, the album had gone Platinum.

Keith Urban's album, Get Closer, received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. By April 17, 2017, the album had gone Platinum. 2015: Actor/country music star Billy Bob Thornton played at the City Winery in Nashville. Thornton took the stage with his band, The Boxmasters, who are known for songs such as "The Poor House" and "Build Your Own Prison."

Actor/country music star Billy Bob Thornton played at the City Winery in Nashville. Thornton took the stage with his band, The Boxmasters, who are known for songs such as "The Poor House" and "Build Your Own Prison." 2024: Songwriter JD Souther made a surprise appearance at an Eagles concert held at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Souther, who wrote numerous songs for Linda Ronstadt, the Eagles, James Taylor, and Roy Orbison, was a member of the Songwriters' Hall of Fame. Souther died in September 2024.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A death and a proposal were industry changes on Jan. 6.

2008: Country Music Hall of Famer Ken Nelson died. Nelson was a major record producer who helped artists such as Merle Haggard and Buck Owens create the Bakersfield and West Coast country music sound. Nelson helped found the Country Music Association, was in charge of Capitol Records, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2001.

Country Music Hall of Famer Ken Nelson died. Nelson was a major record producer who helped artists such as Merle Haggard and Buck Owens create the Bakersfield and West Coast country music sound. Nelson helped found the Country Music Association, was in charge of Capitol Records, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2001. 2020: Eric Steedly, guitar player for the band Lanco, proposed to his sweetheart Jessica Wardwell while on vacation in Aruba. The couple got married on Aug. 24, 2020, at an intimate wedding in Nashville.