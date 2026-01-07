XTU Merch
LISTEN LIVE

Dan Auerbach to Work With Johnny Blue Skies on 2026 Project

Dan Auerbach has indicated that potential collaboration with Sturgill Simpson (performing under Johnny Blue Skies) has piqued the curiosity of many in the music industry because of Auerbach’s history of…

Jennifer Eggleston
A split image of Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys on the left and Musician Sturgill Simpson on the right.
Rich Polk/Stringer via Getty Images / Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Dan Auerbach has indicated that potential collaboration with Sturgill Simpson (performing under Johnny Blue Skies) has piqued the curiosity of many in the music industry because of Auerbach's history of creating unique-sounding records, whether they be from rock or country-related genres.

Auerbach has emphasized that his long-standing success gives him the flexibility to choose collaborators. Auerbach said the stardom granted him freedom to “work on stuff I personally love, and it can be an artist who has no followers or an old, established artist. I think what we do here is very boutique and very grassroots in a way.” His work with The Black Keys continues to support these creative pursuits, and he is currently in contention for the GRAMMY for Producer of the Year.

Loading TikTok...

Simpson fueled speculation during a September performance at Red Rocks, where he teased new material under the name Johnny Blue Skies. Excited to play the historic venue, Simpson wanted to make the night special. He announced, “F**k it, I'll tell you. Just so you guys know, we're already gearing up. You ain't ready, but we're going to give it to you anyway. We just wrapped up a nice little … a new record… in the can.” The comment pointed to a forthcoming project expected to surface in 2026.

Recent activity surrounding Johnny Blue Skies has given the story momentum. The Instagram account for JohnnyBlueSkies has been revived by Simpson, and various teaser announcements indicated that either new music or projects related to Simpson were coming out soon as well. He released the 2024 album Passage du Desir under the Johnny Blue Skies name and maintained a busy touring schedule through 2025, including the Red Rocks appearance.

Questions remain about the exact nature of Auerbach's involvement. Industry observers are watching to see whether he will serve as producer, help finish existing material, or contribute musically to new Johnny Blue Skies recordings, and whether his role will connect directly to the album Simpson referenced onstage.

Dan AuerbachSturgill Simpson
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Rascal Flatts onstage during the 43rd annual Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena
MusicThis Day in Country History: January 8Kristina Hall
Ella Langley performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium
MusicFans Love Ella Langley’s Cover of Rick Astley’s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’Yvette Dela Cruz
Riley Green performs onstage for CMT Giants: Alabama at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts
MusicRiley Green Talks About New Single ‘Change My Mind’Yvette Dela Cruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect