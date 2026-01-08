Huntsville Concert Adds 12 Acts to 90s Country Lineup

An All-Star Salute 90's Country — Honky Tonk Time Machine, a major gala celebrating the golden era of 1990s country music, is set for Feb. 5 at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The one-night-only event will bring together an expanded lineup of iconic artists performing their own chart-topping hits to a live audience.

The concert is being filmed for a national PBS broadcast and is produced by LMA Productions, the team known for high-profile Alabama-related tribute projects. Designed as a television-ready concert experience, the production emphasizes cinematic visuals and a concert-film presentation that honors the sound, style, and legacy of 1990s country music.

In a statement, the concert's executive producer, Frank Matassa, says, “This show is going to be one that is talked about for years to come. Getting so many artists together to sing their hits that everyone will remember is very exciting. The songs, the artists, the memories, and the final television show is going to be something very special.”

The three-hour showcase is expected to feature more than 60 number-one hits, with multiple headliners and a mix of returning favorites and newly announced performers. The lineup includes Tanya Tucker, Tracy Lawrence, Deana Carter, Kentucky Headhunters, Confederate Railroad, The Frontmen, Rhett Akins, John Berry, and additional artists, with more names still to be announced.

Unlike traditional tribute concerts, the event focuses primarily on artists performing their own signature songs. Select tribute moments are planned for George Jones and Waylon Jennings, along with a Michael Ray tribute to another legendary artist yet to be announced.