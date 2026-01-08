Just Announced: Chris Stapleton Adds Dates to All-American Road Show Tour

Big news in the country music scene this morning. The 11-time Grammy, 19-time CMA, and 21-time ACM Award-winner Chris Stapleton has added 20 more performances to his All-American Road Show, keeping the journey going through October 9, 2026.

The new dates include venues such as Fenway Park in Boston, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ford Field in Detroit, and Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Additions at massive venues like these only underscore Stapleton's growing popularity, as Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta holds upwards of 71,000 seats.

Stapleton has also announced special guests who will join him for select dates. Lainey Wilson will perform in Nashville, Tampa, Charlotte, Detroit, Atlanta, and Cincinnati, while Zach Top will make appearances in Toronto and Boston. Other artists on the tour include Allen Stone, Ashley McBryde, Carter Faith, Grace Potter, Molly Tuttle, and more.

Tickets will be available to the public starting January 16 at 10:00 a.m. local time via Stapleton's tour website. Fan club members and Citi cardmembers will have early access on January 13 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

May 23—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium*

May 29—Panama City, FL—Gulf Coast Jam

June 11—Jacksonville, FL—Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena†

June 13—Tampa, FL—Raymond James Stadium*

June 17—Burgettstown, PA—The Pavilion at Star Lake†

June 20—Charlotte, NC—Bank of America Stadium*

June 24—Hershey, PA—Hersheypark Stadium#

June 26—North Charleston, SC—North Charleston Coliseum#

July 8—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre‡

July 10—Chula Vista, CA—North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre‡

July 14—Paso Robles, CA—California Mid-State Fair‡

July 17—Portland, OR—Providence Park#

July 19—Whitefish, MT—Under The Big Sky Festival

July 22—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena%

July 24—George, WA—The Gorge#

July 29—Shakopee, MN—Mystic Lake Amphitheater†

August 1—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium*

August 6—Toronto, ON—Rogers Stadium+

August 8—Detroit, MI—Ford Field*

August 14—Boston, MA—Fenway Park+

August 18—Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach~

August 21—Atlanta, GA—Mercedes-Benz Stadium^

August 26—Wantagh, NY—Northwell at Jones Beach Theater**

August 28—Philadelphia, PA—Freedom Mortgage Pavilion**

October 2—Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live††

October 7—Lincoln, NE—Pinnacle Bank Arena‡‡

October 9—Kansas City, MO—Morton Amphitheater‡‡