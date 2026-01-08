Thomas Rhett Welcomes Two New Members to Growing Family

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren have two more reasons to celebrate these days (no, they’re not having twins).

Rhett and his family are busy preparing to welcome baby number five, but before their bundle of joy arrives, the country star and his family decided to adopt two new puppies, adding more love and energy to their already lively household.

'HOPE HAS COME'

In October, Rhett announced on Instagram that his family had suffered the loss of their dog Cash. One month later, their other dog, Kona, also passed away.

But then, a glimmer of hope. Lauren posted a carousel of photos of the family celebrating the holidays. She wrote in the caption, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year because we know that HOPE HAS COME.”

She also mentioned welcoming their two fur babies: “Grateful for our growing family and our 2 new puppies! Nero joined our family in September, and he got to know and live with Kona and Cash for a little while before they went to heaven, and we believe they passed on the family dog responsibilities to him :) He feels like he’s been with us forever already, and Santa brought us (not so) little Moose. Our family is chaotic and loud most moments of the day, and our hearts are so full, and Lauren’s ankles are so swollen-almost ready for baby number 5 to be here. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! Love, the Akins.”

What’s Next for Thomas Rhett?

Once baby number five makes their way into the world, Rhett will head out on tour. He is scheduled to join Morgan Wallen on his Still The Problem Tour and Luke Combs’s My Kinda Saturday Night Tour. For tickets, click here.