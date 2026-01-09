XTU Merch
Universal Music Group New Partnership to Create “Responsible AI” Music

Looks like AI is going to develop even more in the music industry. Universal Music Group and Nvidia will partner to develop “responsible AI” to help with music discovery and…

Looks like AI is going to develop even more in the music industry. Universal Music Group and Nvidia will partner to develop "responsible AI" to help with music discovery and creation.

This new partnership between the two will help change the way AI is incorporated into the music industry. On Tuesday, they announced that the technology will help aid and protect an artist's work instead of using hands-off generative AI.

AI in the Music Industry

LA Times reports that UMG will use Nvidia's Music Flamingo program, which was launched in November, to help with the structure, harmony, and lyrics. When using the program, they can process songs up to 15 minutes and capture the context of each song.

“We look forward to working closely with NVIDIA to direct AI’s unprecedented transformational potential towards the service of artists and their fans as we work together to set new standards for innovation within the industry, while protecting and respecting copyright and human creativity,” said Sir Lucian Grainge, Universal Music Group’s Chief Executive, in a press release.

UMG hopes to use this to be able to help connect artists and fans. The ability to access different genres and discover new music. Now, AI tools can be used as a creative outlet rather than a competition with mainstream artists.

Last year, many complained about the incorporation of an AI artist releasing music and being featured on Billboard. Now, there have been AI artists to release music and enter the charts in competition with other 'human' artists.

One of the most prominent examples of this is artist Xania Monet. She is an animated avatar created by a songwriter. She wrote the lyrics and inserted them into the avatar that uses an AI voice to sing.

What do you think of AI artists and what is to come in the near future? Is AI the next generation of music for the industry?

