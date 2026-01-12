Eric Church Concert Film Hits IMAX Theaters for Two-Night Run in February

Eric Church will bring his ambitious Nashville concert experience to the big screen with the release of Eric Church: Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive, a concert film set to screen in IMAX theaters across select U.S. and Canadian venues on Feb. 11 and 14. The project presents Church's recent Nashville performances as an immersive theater-concert event in collaboration with IMAX.

“I've played a lot of shows. I've never had two nights like these where the room felt literally transported. We went to a different plane, musically, artistically, emotionally,” Church reflects. “It was unforgettable, and I'll remember it the rest of my days.”

The film was recorded over two sold-out nights at The Pinnacle in Nashville and captures Church performing his eighth studio album front-to-back. Audiences will also see reimagined versions of fan favorites delivered through an expansive production designed specifically for the theatrical format.

Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive features the full Free The Machine Tour lineup, including a six-piece backing band, horn section, strings, an eight-piece choir, and longtime collaborator Joanna Cotten on vocals. The large ensemble allows familiar songs to take on new life, with enhanced arrangements tailored for the screen.

Among the highlights is a live Nashville rendition of “Hell Of A View,” originally released on Church's 2021 Heart & Soul triple album. The song, centered on two lovers living on the edge, remains a standout in his catalog, and its live treatment amplifies its emotional and musical impact for fans.