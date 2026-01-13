XTU Merch
Country Music Superstars to Headline Multi-City Rock The Country Festival

The Rock The Country Festival is back and bigger than ever with a star-studded lineup. The multi-city festival is bringing together some of the biggest names in the country and rock music for a celebration of small-town America and the nation's 250th anniversary.

Kid Rock, Jelly Roll, and Blake Shelton on the red carpet. They are included in the lineup for this year's Rock the Country Festival.
The Rock The Country Festival is back and bigger than ever with a star-studded lineup. The multi-city festival is bringing together some of the biggest names in the country and rock music for a celebration of small-town America and the nation’s 250th anniversary.  

‘Rock The Country’ Festival Dates   

‘Rock The Country’ Festival is scheduled to hit eight different cities from May through September. Each two-day event will feature legendary artists and rising stars.   

Here’s where the festival will be headed in 2026: 

  • May 1-2: Bellville, Texas 
  • May 29-30: Bloomingdale, Georgia 
  • June 27-28: Sioux Falls, Dakota 
  • July 10-11: Ashland, Kentucky 
  • July 25-26: Anderson, South Carolina 
  • August 8-9: Hastings, Michigan 
  • August 28-29: Ocala, Florida 
  • September 11-12: Hamburg, NY 

A Star-Studded Lineup 

This year’s festival lineup includes beloved country icons to rock legends, offering something for every music fan. Lineup varies from town to town. 

Here are some of the performers fans can expect to take the Rock The Country stage.

  • Kid Rock – Co-headlining multiple shows 
  • Jelly Roll – One of country and rock music’s well-known genre bender 
  • Blake Shelton – Chart-topping singer and country mainstay  
  • Miranda Lambert – Beloved country queen  
  • Jason Aldean – Stadium-filling country superstar  
  • Brooks & Dunn – Grammy Award-winning country music duo 
  • Creed – Rock favorites  
  • Jon Pardi, Riley Green, Hank Williams Jr., Ella Langley, and more - Seasoned and rising country music stars 
  • Ludacris & Nelly - Hip-hop stars  

Festival co-founder Kid Rock said, “It’s this simple. Rock the Country isn’t just a music festival; it’s a movement. In 2026, as America celebrates its 250th anniversary, this is a place for hard-working, God-fearing patriots to gather as one and celebrate freedom, music, and the party of the year,” according to American Songwriter.  

Tickets will be available on Friday, January 16, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

