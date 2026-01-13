Country Music Superstars to Headline Multi-City Rock The Country Festival

The Rock The Country Festival is back and bigger than ever with a star-studded lineup. The multi-city festival is bringing together some of the biggest names in the country and rock music for a celebration of small-town America and the nation’s 250th anniversary.

‘Rock The Country’ Festival is scheduled to hit eight different cities from May through September. Each two-day event will feature legendary artists and rising stars.

Here’s where the festival will be headed in 2026:

May 1-2: Bellville, Texas

Bellville, Texas May 29-30: Bloomingdale, Georgia

Bloomingdale, Georgia June 27-28: Sioux Falls, Dakota

Sioux Falls, Dakota July 10-11: Ashland, Kentucky

Ashland, Kentucky July 25-26: Anderson, South Carolina

Anderson, South Carolina August 8-9: Hastings, Michigan

Hastings, Michigan August 28-29: Ocala, Florida

Ocala, Florida September 11-12: Hamburg, NY

A Star-Studded Lineup

This year’s festival lineup includes beloved country icons to rock legends, offering something for every music fan. Lineup varies from town to town.

Here are some of the performers fans can expect to take the Rock The Country stage.

Kid Rock – Co-headlining multiple shows

– Co-headlining multiple shows Jelly Roll – One of country and rock music’s well-known genre bender

– One of country and rock music’s well-known genre bender Blake Shelton – Chart-topping singer and country mainstay

– Chart-topping singer and country mainstay Miranda Lambert – Beloved country queen

– Beloved country queen Jason Aldean – Stadium-filling country superstar

– Stadium-filling country superstar Brooks & Dunn – Grammy Award-winning country music duo

– Grammy Award-winning country music duo Creed – Rock favorites

– Rock favorites Jon Pardi, Riley Green, Hank Williams Jr., Ella Langley, and more - Seasoned and rising country music stars

- Seasoned and rising country music stars Ludacris & Nelly - Hip-hop stars

Festival co-founder Kid Rock said, “It’s this simple. Rock the Country isn’t just a music festival; it’s a movement. In 2026, as America celebrates its 250th anniversary, this is a place for hard-working, God-fearing patriots to gather as one and celebrate freedom, music, and the party of the year,” according to American Songwriter.