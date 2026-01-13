Kelsea Ballerini Mourns Death of Beloved ‘Soul Dog’ Dibs

Kelsea Ballerini is mourning the loss of her beloved dog. The country star has been open about her dog’s condition, as he was diagnosed with inoperable heart cancer in August 2024.

Fans knew that Dibs was more than a dog to Ballerini; he was family and a constant presence in her life. So, when she shared the news of his passing, it struck a chord with fans who have followed their bond for years.

Kelsea Ballerini: 'He Will Always Be My Soul Dog'

In a heartfelt tribute, the “I Sit in Parks” singer opened up about the pain of losing Dibs. She posted a carousel of photos on her Instagram account with Dibs throughout the years. The caption reads, ”my sweet dibs went to doggy heaven yesterday. he spent his last few days in his backyard looking at the sunshine and surrounded and visited by his forever people.”

She went on to describe how Dibs had played an important role in her life: “i couldn’t have done the last ten years without him, and he will always be my soul dog…and i pray and believe we’ll find each other in every life. his love and reach can’t be captured in an instagram photo dump, or in a caption, but here’s a look at some happy from dibs.”

Ballerini also thanked everyone “for loving him so loudly with me. i feel like the luckiest girl in the world that i got to be his dog mom, greatest gift of my life.”

Outpouring of Support