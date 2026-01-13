XTU Merch
Register To Win XTU Anniversary Show Tickets

Register below to win a pair of tickets to XTU’s Anniversary Show starring Hardy on Saturday, June 27th at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Donnie Black

Register below to win a pair of tickets to XTU's Anniversary Show starring Hardy on Saturday, June 27th at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Hardy
Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
