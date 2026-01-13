This Day in Country History: January 13

Johnny Cash's performance at Folsom Prison in 1968 was one of the highlights of Jan. 13 over the years, with inmates treated to songs such as "I Walk the Line" and "Folsom Prison Blues." Other significant moments included Brad Paisley receiving the Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award in 2018 and the sad death of the guitarist and songwriter for the Charlie Daniels Band, Tommy Crain, on Jan. 13, 2011.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Johnny Cash and Gene Autry had milestones on Jan. 13:

Johnny Cash performed and recorded a live album at Folsom Prison in California. Empathizing with the incarcerated, Cash hoped to bring them cheer through his live performances. During his career, he played more than 30 prison concerts. 2008: Gene Autry and the Twentieth-Century West: The Centennial Exhibition 1907-2007, held at the Autry Museum of the American West (then the Autry National Center of the American West) in Los Angeles, California, closed. The exhibition illustrated Autry's diverse career as a country music artist, actor, and celebrity, with artifacts and memorabilia such as stage costumes and his Martin D-45 guitar.

Cultural Milestones

A prestigious award and a benefit show gave us cultural milestones on this day:

Brad Paisley received the Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award. The award was presented to Paisley at the annual Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Songwriters' Dinner at The Peabody Memphis for his commitment to and support of St. Jude's children's programs. 2020: Brooks & Dunn, Kane Brown, Brett Young, and Colbie Caillat performed at the Fifth Annual Million Dollar Show, with proceeds going to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots hosted the show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, and the special guests also included Lainey Wilson and Heath Sanders.

Notable Recordings and Performances

A free show and record certifications provided memorable moments on Jan. 13:

Miranda Lambert performed a free show at Nashville's Exit/In. Lambert was promoting her upcoming tour, Certified Platinum. 2020: The Recording Industry Association of America gave Luke Bryan's single "That's My Kind of Night" a 5x Platinum certification. On the same day, the RIAA also granted Darius Rucker's "Wagon Wheel" 8x Platinum status, while Jon Pardi's "Heartache Medication" landed a Gold certification.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A death and the birth of a baby were industry changes for Jan. 13:

Former Charlie Daniels Band guitarist John Thomas "Tommy" Crain died at the age of 59. As well as playing guitar with the band, Crain wrote or co-wrote many of their hit songs, including "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," "Franklin Limestone," and "Cumberland Mountain Number Nine." 2020: American Idol finalist Josh Gracin and his wife, Katie, welcomed a baby boy, Luka Roman Gracin. Luka is the couple's first child together.