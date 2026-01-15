Yoakam to Headline Charity Show for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles at Roxy Theatre

Dwight Yoakam will headline a new GRAMMY-week charity concert, Dwight Yoakam & Friends: Rockin' for the Kids, on Jan. 28 at the Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood. The inaugural event on the Sunset Strip will raise funds for Children's Hospital Los Angeles and will be held annually during GRAMMY week.

"When you walk the halls of a children's hospital, it changes you," said Yoakam in a statement. "It puts all of life in a very graphic perspective. As Emily and I were there with our own child, we saw so many families facing battles no one hopes to ever have to endure."

He continued, "And while we were fortunate to not face those challenges, that experience never left us. Rockin' for the Kids is our way of saying thank you to Dr. Krieger and the entire staff at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, on behalf of every family who puts their trust in them every single day."

"On behalf of everyone at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, we are thrilled to be partnering with Mr. Yoakam and his wife on what is sure to be a truly special evening," said Krieger in the statement.

The concert follows a prior charity performance in 2024 at the Lido Theatre in Newport Beach, benefiting CHLA and CHOC OC, and builds on that effort to become a formal annual GRAMMY Week fundraiser. The Jan. 28 show will feature Yoakam and his band delivering a full performance, with McG serving as host, and will be produced by Yoakam, his wife Emily Joyce, Billy Bob Thornton, and McG.

Confirmed guests include Charley Crockett, Marcus King, and Lukas Nelson, with additional performers to be announced as the date approaches. Crockett and Nelson are GRAMMY nominees in the traditional country category. Billy Bob Thornton will also take part in hosting duties during the evening.