Lainey Wilson Scores Ninth No. 1 Single and Two GRAMMY Nominations With ‘Somewhere Over Laredo’

Lainey Wilson continues her career momentum with “Somewhere Over Laredo,” which marked the biggest streaming debut of her career. The song serves as the lead single from the deluxe edition of Whirlwind and has earned two 2026 GRAMMY nominations for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song. The track also contributed to a collaborative nomination alongside Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

The song's concept traces back to an idea sparked in Nashville and evolved while traveling, ultimately becoming a rodeo-romance narrative that honors small-town Texas while reflecting broader country life. The modern twist on a classic theme was shaped by Wilson alongside Trannie Anderson and writer Andy Albert.

“I was grilling on my back porch, just kind of ruminating over some kind of thought. I don't know where it came from, but I thought about ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow,' the original, and that song just means so much to me,” Albert explained. “My mom used to sing that to me as a little baby, and I sang it at my grandpa's funeral. It was his favorite song. And I just started thinking about that song itself, and maybe there's some way to put a little new twist in that.”

With “Somewhere Over Laredo,” Wilson secured her ninth No. 1 country radio hit, reinforcing her place in the Top 10 country hits club. The milestone ties her with Maren Morris for the third-most solo Top 10 country hits by a woman, behind Taylor Swift and Carrie Underwood. Wilson marked the achievement at BMI's Nashville office on Jan. 13.

“We're already cooking some stuff up. To tell you the truth, we were already in the kitchen cooking it up before ‘Whirlwind' was even out, which was a year and a half ago now,” Wilson admitted.

“The more experience I have, the more I realize that I've got more to say and share, and it's going to be good.” Wilson added, “I feel like I'm also right where I'm supposed to be and feeling more creative than ever. And it's good. 2026 is going to be an exciting year.”