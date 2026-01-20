Here’s Why Fans Think Two of Megan Moroney’s New Songs Are About Riley Green

Fans are convinced that Megan Moroney’s latest tracks are answering the rumors, something that's hounded her for a long time.

With pointed lyrics and a “it is what it is” vibe from Moroney herself, the story seems to point at fellow country music singer Riley Green. Fans have been digging deep on social media, analyzing word for word to piece together what they believe are references to her ill-fated romance with Green.

The Songs at the Center of the Speculation

The songs fans are speculating to be about Green are “Wish I Didn’t” and “Who Hurt You,” both of which are from Moroney’s upcoming album Cloud 9.

In an Instagram post, Moroney teased “Wish I Didn’t” and mouthed the lyrics: “You’ve got a hell of a reputation / So here I am patiently waiting / For that other shoe… or should I say boot to drop / I’ve heard all of the horror stories / Your graveyard of girls before me / If you play dirty, how do I say this? / Hell hath no fury / You show up, and you’ve got all the right things to say / It’s all sunshine and blue skies / But I can also make it rain / Don’t make me wish I didn’t get dressed up…”

Eagle-eyed fans quickly connected the lyric “make it rain” to Green’s 2024 song of the same name from his Don’t Mind If I Do (Deluxe) album. Listeners also believe Moroney nodded to People Magazine’s Sexiest Country Star in a visual moment: wearing and removing reflective sunglasses, something fans say mirrors Green’s viral post featuring sunglasses with a woman’s reflection that closely resembled her. The post fueled speculation that the two were vacationing together.

Megan Moroney: ‘Bar for Bar, Didn’t Lie’

In an interview with Backstage Country’s Elaina Smith, Moroney revealed that she’s most excited for her song “Who Hurt You.” The Georgia native said, “There’s one song, ‘Who Hurt You?’ that I’m really excited for. Bar for bar, didn’t lie, said everything so that I don’t have to answer interview questions about the situation.”

She explained, “Yeah, and here’s my piece, and there’s no reason to ask me any questions about it because I told you what I needed to say. I’m try to just be efficient here… I’m like, have you heard the song? Like, there should be no further questions.”