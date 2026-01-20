Things To Do in Philadelphia This Weekend: January 23-January 25
Philadelphia's lineup combines history, high culture, and sharp comedy into a week-long celebration of creativity. Through the interactive narrative 52 Weeks of Firsts — First Professional Basketball League: 1898, the orchestral expressiveness of Pictures from an Exhibition, and the comedic speed of Liam Cullagh, sports, music, and comedy come together to create real and engaging experiences within the cultural landscape.
52 Weeks of Firsts — First Professional Basketball League: 1898
- What: Week four, celebrating history one week at a time
- When: Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena, 3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia
- Cost: Free
Philadelphia's role in sports history comes alive with 52 Weeks of Firsts — First Professional Basketball League: 1898, an interactive experience inviting participants to dribble, pass, and shoot into the origins of the game. The program establishes a link between the earliest forms of professional basketball and contemporary artistry through a collaborative sculpture by Daniel Lipschutz. The artist combines his love of basketball and research on basketball history with his background and experiences to create a collaborative artwork that represents the connections between art, creativity, and community.
Pictures from an Exhibition
- What: A reimagination of musical masterpieces
- When: Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at 2 p.m.; and Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at 8 p.m.
- Where: Philadelphia Orchestra, Marian Anderson Hall, 300 S. Broad St., Philadelphia
- Cost: Tickets start at $29
Pictures from an Exhibition pairs timeless and contemporary orchestral works performed by The Philadelphia Orchestra at Marian Anderson Hall. The program features Modest Mussorgsky's vivid suite "Pictures at an Exhibition," a musical journey through evocative scenes that has captivated audiences since its premiere, alongside Claude Debussy's impressionistic "Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune" and a virtuosic new concerto for pipa and orchestra by Pulitzer Prize–winning composer Du Yun, highlighting artistic breadth and vibrant sonic contrasts.
Helium Presents: Liam Cullagh
- What: Comedian Liam Cullagh
- When: Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, at 7 p.m.
- Where: Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom St., Philadelphia
- Cost: General Admission $29.99, Reserved $41.99
Liam Cullagh's high-energy performance comes through in his sharp stand-up act at Helium Comedy Club. His shows are filled with entertaining stand-up comedy and heavy on observational humor, incorporating several different characters throughout the act. Cullagh is well known for his popular sketches on "Almost Friday TV," and his combination of fast-paced humor and relaxed stage presence creates a warm atmosphere that connects directly with live audiences.
Other Events
Philadelphia's weekend energy spans sharp humor, soulful live music, and classic sports rivalry. From late-night laughs to smooth R&B and a marquee matchup featuring the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks, the city delivers a well-rounded mix of entertainment that keeps audiences engaged from stage to arena.
- Pendejo Time: Live in Philly: Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Next In Line Comedy, 1025 Hamilton St., Philadelphia
- Glenn Jones: Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at Main Stage, City Winery Philadelphia, 990 Filbert St., Philadelphia
- Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks: Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at 3 p.m. at Xfinity Mobile Arena, 3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia
More To Explore Next Week
Weeknights bring a lively pulse across Philly and beyond, proving the energy doesn't wait for the weekend. From midweek NBA action with the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets to pop confessions from Jessie J and intimate comedy and jazz sets, the scene stays vibrant well past Monday:
- Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, at 7 p.m. at Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St., Charlotte
- Jessie J "No Secrets Tour": Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, at 8 p.m. at Theatre of Living Arts, 334 South St., Philadelphia
- Brittany Carney: Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St., Philadelphia
- Rite of Swing Jazz Café: Dan Ciccone Trio: Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. at Temple Performing Arts Center, 1837 N. Broad St., Philadelphia