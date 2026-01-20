This Day in Country History: January 20

On Jan. 20, the Bellamy Brothers played in Dubai in 2017 and Dolly Parton received two prestigious awards on this day. The Grand Ole Opry inducted the wild Jerry Lee Lewis and Garth Brooks sang at the inauguration of former President Joe Biden as a tribute to the country's unity.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The Bellamy Brothers and Dolly Parton had big milestones on January 20, including:

2017: The Bellamy Brothers were the first country music artists to play in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. They played at the Emirates Golf Club as part of their 40th Anniversary World Tour LIVE with hits like "Redneck Girl."

Cultural Milestones

From Jerry Lee Lewis to Brantley Gilbert, these were cultural milestones for Jan. 20:

1973: Jerry Lee Lewis made his Grand Ole Opry debut. Lewis, known for his exuberant playing style and his hit song "Great Balls of Fire," was signed with Sun Records, which helped launch Johnny Cash's career.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Notable performances on Jan. 20 included those from Kris Kristofferson and Garth Brooks.

2019: The late Kris Kristofferson and Merle Haggard's band, The Strangers, performed at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Kristofferson sang hit favorites like "Me and Bobbi McGee" and "Help Me Make It Through the Night."

Industry Changes and Challenges

A new baby and a death were industry changes on Jan. 20.

2013: Danny Gokey, who was a finalist on Season 8 of American Idol, and his wife, Leyicet, welcomed a baby boy, Daniel Emanuel Gokey. This was the couple's first child together. By 2019, Danny and Leyicet had four children, three boys and one girl.

