Luke Combs Shares Photo From First Performance 14 Years Ago at North Carolina Cafe

Luke Combs is celebrating years in the music industry with a throwback photo from when he played at the Parthenon Cafe in Boone, North Carolina, where he first performed live. The image captures a college-age Combs in casual attire, guitar in hand, a snapshot from his early days, long before arena tours and chart-topping hits became routine.

“My first ever show was 14 years ago tomorrow at Parthenon Cafe in Boone, NC,” Combs wrote alongside the photo. “It doesn't seem that long ago, but I guess time flies when you're having fun!”

The performance dates back to 2012, a pivotal moment that helped set the foundation for his career. Combs has previously described how casually the opportunity came together at the Boone venue. “The owner of Parthenon was awesome. He was a total wildcard… whatever happens, he was down with. And I asked him the next week, ‘Hey man, can I play a gig here?'” Combs recalled. “He was like, ‘Yeah, whatever, just go over to the calendar and put it on there.' That was how my first show happened.”

From those early local gigs, Combs' rise has been driven by plainspoken storytelling and a powerful vocal style. His career includes Entertainer of the Year honors at the 55th Country Music Association Awards, multiple GRAMMY nominations, and recognition for “Ain't No Love in Oklahoma” in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category tied to the film Twisters.

He was inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame after songs like “Hurricane” and “Beautiful Crazy” crossed the billion-stream mark with streaming. In October, he became the highest-certified country artist in RIAA history, surpassing 168 million units.