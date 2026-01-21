XTU Merch
LISTEN LIVE

Win Passes To See A Screening Of Shelter

Register to win a pair of passes to an advanced screening of the film Shelter on Wednesday, January 28th at 7pm at AMC Fashion District. On a remote coastal island, a…

Donnie Black
Shelter

Register to win a pair of passes to an advanced screening of the film Shelter on Wednesday, January 28th at 7pm at AMC Fashion District.

On a remote coastal island, a reclusive man (Statham) rescues a young girl (Breathnach) from a deadly storm, drawing them both into danger. Forced out of isolation, he must confront his turbulent past while protecting her, sending them on a tense journey of survival and redemption. 

movie
Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
Related Stories
Big Game Bites Giveaway
ContestsBig Game Bites GiveawayElizabeth Urban
Hunter Hayes
ContestsWin Hunter Hayes TicketsDonnie Black
Weather Kid: 5th Grader Aria
ContestsThe Andie Summers Show “Weather Kid”Donnie Black
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect