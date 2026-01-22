A Grieving Fan’s Plea to Luke Combs

Not only does Luke Combs have a big voice, but he also has a big heart and a soft spot for his loyal fans. In a recent TikTok video, one grieving fan sent a plea to the “Beautiful Crazy” singer, and his warm response earned him a legion of new fans.

A Special Request from a Grieving Fan

In a now viral video, Maddie Stack, a college student, uploaded a video on her TikTok account recounting the day they lost their father. She shared that their dad died last year after driving her younger brother, Connor, to Notre Dame. Now that Connor is about to celebrate his birthday and Combs is about to perform in Notre Dame stadium, Maddie is hoping to make Connor’s birthday, who is a Combs fan, extra special.

Maddie said in the video, “My dad was my brother and all of our best friend, and it’s been really hard going through this. And my little brother loves Luke Combs, loves him…I would love to help him make have a positive experience at ND now after this tragedy. My goal is for Luke to meet my brother, as this would be one of his dreams. Luke plans to head to Notre Dame in the spring, and having my brothers first time be positive in the stadium after his last memory is a football game with my dad would be my dream.”

Luke Combs, a Beacon of Hope

Maddie requested social media users to tag Combs or share the video in the hopes that it will reach the “state” native. After amassing more than 400k views, Combs commented: “I got you Maddie. So sorry for your loss. Promise I’ll make that night special for Connor and your family! God bless.”