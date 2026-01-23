Carrie Underwood to Headline Wildlands Festival in Montana as American Idol Judge

Ahead of the Season 24 premiere of American Idol, Carrie Underwood has announced a significant career moment, adding a high-profile festival appearance to an already busy year. Underwood will perform at the Wildlands Music Festival in Big Sky, Montana, marking another significant live showcase as anticipation builds around her return to television.

Wildlands Music Festival runs July 31–Aug. 1, with Underwood scheduled to take the stage on Saturday, Aug. 1. Riley Green, LeAnn Rimes, and Kaitlin Butts are also among the artists performing at this year's festival, bringing a wide range of country music from both the present and past generations to attendees. Festival organizers used numerous social media platforms to generate buzz about Carrie Underwood's participation in the festival within the country music community.

Following the update's publication, fans responded on social media with incredible support and excitement about the performance and location. One fan wrote, "There she's, the Queen, the one and only Carrie Underwood, one of the most beautiful, powerful, magnificent voices ever, ever, and with all the respect that she deserves, she's absolutely the most beautiful woman in the entire universe. God bless her." Others added, "Such a beautiful lady & so talented." Another comment read, "A flight to Montana doesn't sound bad at all. Carrie im coming."

The news arrives as Underwood prepares for another chapter with American Idol. Season 24 premieres Jan. 26, with Underwood joining fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, while Ryan Seacrest returns as host. Underwood originally rose to fame as the show's fourth-season winner and joined the judging panel in 2024, succeeding Katy Perry with insight shaped by firsthand contestant experience.

In a recent reflection shared in May, Underwood looked back on how the series altered the course of her life. "I think my journey on American Idol all the time, because it's so grand, it's so unbelievable. If I hadn't made that one decision in my life, my life would be completely different," she confessed. "So, it's just a blessed journey I've been on."